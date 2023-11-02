Mushroom poisonings: Woman arrested three months after dinner guests died

She has publicly denied serving up the highly toxic death cap mushroom, a fungus responsible for about 90 per cent of mushroom-related deaths globally. Victoria Police Detective Inspector Dean Thomas said on Thursday a further search of her home would take place after her interview with police.In late July, four relatives attended a family lunch at the home of Erin Patterson, a 48 year-old mother of two from Leongatha in Australia. Within days of the lunch, three of the guests were dead, with a fourth fighting for his life in hospital, where he remains today.

“Today’s arrest is just the next step in what has been a complex and thorough investigation by Homicide Squad detectives and one that is not yet over,” he said. Ms Patterson’s in-laws Gail and Don Patterson, both aged 70, died in hospital after the meal on July 29th alongside her sister, Heather Wilkinson (66) whose husband Ian Wilkinson (68) was the lone survivor.

Police say the symptoms the four diners had suffered were consistent with poisoning by the wild and deadly variety of mushrooms, for which there is no antidote. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports that Patterson had issued a written statement, which claimed she had cooked a steak dish using mushrooms bought from a major supermarket chain.Patterson claimed she had also eaten the meal and later suffered stomach pains and diarrhoea.

