Murderer Jozef Puska Moved to Midlands Prison

Murderer Jozef Puska has been moved to the Midlands Prison - and is now sharing a landing with some of the most dangerous prisoners in the country. Puska, now designated prisoner number 117923, has been moved from an isolated cell in Dublin’s Cloverhill Prison to a highly monitored cell in the Midlands Prison in Portlaoise, Co Laois.

The evil murderer, who last week was sentenced to life in prison over the murder of 23-year-old schoolteacher Ashling Murphy, is also understood to be undergoing psychiatric assessment in the Midlands. READ MORE - Evil Jozef Puska refuses to apologise for Ashling Murphy murder: 'He hasn't used the word sorry once' Sources say he will continue not to be allowed to mix - as he’s housed on a landing known as 'C1 left' - a landing that is also home to ruthless gangland killer Alan Wilson. The landing also houses rapist Mark McAnaw, killer Simon McGinley, rapist John Connors and serial sex attacker Kevin Keltzande





