Murder Trial Collapses as Key Defence Witness Unavailable

The murder trial of James Kilroy, who admits killing his wife Valerie at their rural Co Mayo home, has collapsed for a second time at the Central Criminal Court as a key defence witness, who was in the process of giving his testimony, is now unavailable to give evidence. Evidence in the trial was scheduled to continue before the 12 jurors at midday today.

However, Mr Justice Paul McDermott told the five men and seven women that psychiatrist Professor Keith Rix, who was called by the defence and had given evidence before his testimony was "suddenly interrupted" last Friday, is now unavailable and will not be available into the immediate future. Mr Justice McDermott said that, in those circumstances, the court could not continue with the trial. He added that the evidence given by Professor Rix was important but now cannot be completed. READ MORE: Murder accused James Kilroy likely suffered a psychotic episode before killing wife, court hears The trial has been sitting since November 8 and had heard nearly two weeks of evidence since opening at the Criminal Courts of Justic





IrishMirror » / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

46-year-old man charged with the murder of Valerie French Kilroy in Co MayoThe mother-of-three was found dead in her home on Friday.

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 14. / 28,125 Read more »

Jury shown bloodied and bent knife man claimed he used to kill Valerie French KilroyJames Kilroy (50) has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the murder of his wife (40) near Westport in June 2019

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Gardaí detained man accused of wife’s murder under Mental Health Act after finding him naked in fieldJames Kilroy (50), a park ranger, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to murdering occupational therapist Valerie French Kilroy (41)

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Murder accused 'said he was on a mission from God'A park ranger accused of murdering his wife told a consultant psychiatrist he was 'on a mission from God'. James Kilroy has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the murder of Valerie French Kilroy.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Husband Claims Mission from God to Kill WifeJames Kilroy (50), has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to murdering occupational therapist Ms Valerie French Kilroy (41) at their rural home at Kilbree Lower, Westport, Co Mayo, between June 13, 2019 and June 14, 2019.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 97,5 Read more »

Ashling Murphy Murder Trial: Jozef Puska found guilty of murderThe 23-year-old schoolteacher was killed while out for a run along the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly on January 12th, 2022.

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 9. / 55,44 Read more »