Murder accused claimed to have found evidence partner was in incestuous relationship, jury hears

Mother-of-two Amadea McDermott (27) who died in her home at Rathvale Drive, Ayrfield, Coolock on or about July 20th 2017. Photograph: FacebookA grave digger alleged to a social worker that he found evidence on a phone that his partner, who he is now on trial accused of murdering, was having an incestuous relationship with a relative, a jury has heard.
Ms McDermott told the accused in one of those messages: “I’m sick of ur accusations and ur sick thoughts, I’m not getting abused by you every few days.” Mr Hayes (34), with an address at Poddle Close, Crumlin, Dublin 12 has pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms McDermott (27), a mother of two at her home in Rathvale Drive, Ayrfield, Coolock on or about July 20th, 2017.
A garda witness has told the jury that the deceased’s sister, Eucharia McDermott, alleged that Mr Hayes had been physically abusive to Amadea in the past. The witness said Mr Hayes alleged that he had found evidence on WhatsApp on a phone that Amadea was having an incestuous relationship with a relative. The accused told Ms Lumsden that the couple began to argue and that he had walked away. headtopics.com
Detective Garda Niall Gibbs told Michael D Hourigan BL, prosecuting, that Mr Hayes was invited to Coolock Garda station on July 21st 2017 to make a statement in relation to his partner’s death. In the statement, the accused said he had worked as a grave digger in Mount Jerome for the last six or seven years and that he was going out with Amadea for the previous ten years. He said they met on the social networking platform Bebo and had two children together.Ms McDermott he was leaving her.
Detective Sergeant Anthony Maloney told Mr Hourigan, prosecuting, that he received an email from the deceased’s sister Eucharia McDermott in November 2019, which included screenshots taken from Amadea’s phone of text messages between her and the accused. headtopics.com