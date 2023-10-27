Murder accused claimed to have found evidence partner was in incestuous relationship, jury hears

Mother-of-two Amadea McDermott (27) who died in her home at Rathvale Drive, Ayrfield, Coolock on or about July 20th 2017. Photograph: FacebookA grave digger alleged to a social worker that he found evidence on a phone that his partner, who he is now on trial accused of murdering, was having an incestuous relationship with a relative, a jury has heard.

Ms McDermott told the accused in one of those messages: “I’m sick of ur accusations and ur sick thoughts, I’m not getting abused by you every few days.” Mr Hayes (34), with an address at Poddle Close, Crumlin, Dublin 12 has pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms McDermott (27), a mother of two at her home in Rathvale Drive, Ayrfield, Coolock on or about July 20th, 2017.

A garda witness has told the jury that the deceased’s sister, Eucharia McDermott, alleged that Mr Hayes had been physically abusive to Amadea in the past. The witness said Mr Hayes alleged that he had found evidence on WhatsApp on a phone that Amadea was having an incestuous relationship with a relative. The accused told Ms Lumsden that the couple began to argue and that he had walked away. headtopics.com

Detective Garda Niall Gibbs told Michael D Hourigan BL, prosecuting, that Mr Hayes was invited to Coolock Garda station on July 21st 2017 to make a statement in relation to his partner’s death. In the statement, the accused said he had worked as a grave digger in Mount Jerome for the last six or seven years and that he was going out with Amadea for the previous ten years. He said they met on the social networking platform Bebo and had two children together.Ms McDermott he was leaving her.

Detective Sergeant Anthony Maloney told Mr Hourigan, prosecuting, that he received an email from the deceased’s sister Eucharia McDermott in November 2019, which included screenshots taken from Amadea’s phone of text messages between her and the accused. headtopics.com

Read more:

IrishTimes »

Former RTÉ 2FM DJ Nikki Hayes pleads guilty to her part in money-laundering scamAt a hearing on Wednesday, Garda Neill Gavin agreed with counsel for the defence that O’Keeffe was “genuinely vulnerable' and struggling with her mental health at the time. Read more ⮕

Dáil hears woman has been living in emergency accommodation with five children for 2½ yearsMicheál Martin says the State is building ‘far more social homes than we have in decades’ Read more ⮕

Housing crisis: Sinn Féin is ‘anti-first-time-buyers’, says MartinOpposition party’s housing policy is ‘empty rhetoric and soundbites’, Tanáiste tells the Dáil Read more ⮕

Martin Goetz: The man who secured the world’s first software patentPatent helped managers, programmers and lawyers at young software firms feel as if they were forming an industry of their own Read more ⮕

Masked men in Belfast court ‘retriggering’ for victims’ familiesAbout six men with face coverings attended murder trial featuring evidence by ‘supergrass’ Gary Haggarty Read more ⮕

Masked men in Belfast court ‘retriggering’ for victims’ familiesAbout six men with face coverings attended murder trial featuring evidence by ‘supergrass’ Gary Haggarty Read more ⮕