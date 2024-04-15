Munster Welcomes Back Key Players for URC Title Defense

With their Champions Cup hopes over, Graham Rowntree 's side can put their full focus on defending their URC title.

The Reds are fourth in the URC table but still have a battle on their hands to guarantee their spot in the play-offs.With that in mind, head coach Rowntree will be delighted to have RG Snyman back from illness and for Calvin Nash, Oli Jager, Shane Daly and Fineen Wycherley back from injury. Overall, it is a very strong Munster squad that has made the trip to the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday and the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday week.Forwards: Scott Buckley, Eoghan Clarke, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Mark Donnelly, Oli Jager, Jeremy Loughman, Josh Wycherley, Tom Ahern, Tadhg Beirne, RG Snyman, Fineen Wycherley, Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony.

Backs: Craig Casey, Ethan Coughlan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Jack Crowley, Antoine Frisch, Alex Nankivell, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly, Mike Haley, Calvin Nash, Sean O’Brien, Simon Zebo.

Munster Rugby URC South Africa Champions Cup Title Defense Key Players Graham Rowntree RG Snyman Calvin Nash Oli Jager Shane Daly Fineen Wycherley Bulls Lions Pretoria Johannesburg Academy Players

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

URC team news: Munster welcome back Ireland stars for clash with CardiffConnacht change seven for trip to Italy; Ulster must do without Iain Henderson for clash with Stormers

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

What time and TV channel is Ospreys v Munster on today in the URC?Ospreys and Munster do battle today as we approach the business end of the season.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Munster and Ospreys Clash in URC SeasonMunster and Ospreys face off in a crucial URC match as the season nears its end. Find out all the details about the game, including the venue, kick-off time, and TV channel.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

URC chasing Munster in position of squad strength heading to South AfricaRG Snyman and Calvin Nash among the players returning in time for the two-game trip

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Munster v Cardiff score recap and result from the URC clashThe province are on a three-match winning streak in the URC and come into this match on the back of a 10-point victory over Ospreys last weekend

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

URC team news as Munster roll out the big guns and Ulster and Connacht name teamAnother big weekend in the URC as the play-offs loom

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »