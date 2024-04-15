Munster Welcomes Back Key Players for URC Title Defense

With their Champions Cup hopes over, Graham Rowntree 's side can put their full focus on defending their URC title.
The Reds are fourth in the URC table but still have a battle on their hands to guarantee their spot in the play-offs.With that in mind, head coach Rowntree will be delighted to have RG Snyman back from illness and for Calvin Nash, Oli Jager, Shane Daly and Fineen Wycherley back from injury. Overall, it is a very strong Munster squad that has made the trip to the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday and the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday week.Forwards: Scott Buckley, Eoghan Clarke, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Mark Donnelly, Oli Jager, Jeremy Loughman, Josh Wycherley, Tom Ahern, Tadhg Beirne, RG Snyman, Fineen Wycherley, Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony.
Backs: Craig Casey, Ethan Coughlan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Jack Crowley, Antoine Frisch, Alex Nankivell, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly, Mike Haley, Calvin Nash, Sean O’Brien, Simon Zebo.
