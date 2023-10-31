Munster weigh up options as they wait for scan results on Carbery hand injury

The out-half will celebrate his 28th birthday this Wednesday hoping that a knock picked up in the draw away to Benetton at the weekend does not rule him out of next Saturday’s URC clash with the Dragons at Musgrave Park.

Carbery lost both his Munster starting place to Jack Crowley and cover spot to Ben Healy as Graham Rowntree’s side marched to URC glory last season, along with missing out on any chance of going to the World Cup despite making the most appearances in a season for the Reds — 14 starts and three off the bench — since moving south from Leinster in 2018.

Advertisement Head coach Rowntree noted in preseason that Carbery had come back in fired-up and attack coach Mike Prendergast, speaking at the squad’s weekly press gig on Tuesday, reiterated how the out-half was in flying form.

“In terms of how he has approached this season, it was a tough season last season for him, a tough end to it, but he’s turned up this season and he has been excellent, a really good preseason,” said Prendergast.

“He had a little injury through it, came back and really came back bouncing and is playing really well. “He was very good against the Sharks last week, took a knock the other day, stayed on the pitch and was a massive part of us getting the two points over there. Hopefully it is nothing too serious.” Carbery, with Crowley rested after the World Cup and Healy gone to Edinburgh, starred in the opening round win against Sharks and kicked the stoppage-time conversion to Tom Ahern’s try which salvaged a 13-13 draw in Treviso on Sunday.

