Munster waiting on injury updates for O'Mahony and O'Donoghue

Munster are still waiting to learn the extent of the damage to captain Peter O'Mahony's shoulder injury. Although Munster are apparently still waiting to learn the extent of the damage to captain Peter O’Mahony (shoulder) and Jack O’Donoghue (ankle), they remain resigned to being without two of their stalwart backrowers for Saturday’s URC rendezvous with old foes Leinster at the Aviva Stadium.

“We’re just waiting on reports back from scans,” said forwards coach Andi Kyriacou at the squad’s HPC in the University of Limerick following training on Tuesday. “They’ve not been available for training, so we’ve been working away without them. Once we know what the news is in terms of availability we’ll make some decisions.” A lengthy absence in either case would be blow as Munster face into a searching mid-season block of games, featuring three interpros, the visit of Glasgow and their opening two Champions Cup games against Bayonne and Exete





