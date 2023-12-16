Munster to play Exeter Chiefs in anticipated away game

Munster were undermined by poor set-piece foundations, notably at scrum time, where their “success rate” of 66.7% was the poorest of any team in round one. But there seemed to be a hint of complacency as well, not least some decision-making in apparent pursuit of a bonus point at 17-10 ahead. The Exeter brains trust will also have noted Munster’s ongoing problems with their maul defence.

Graham Rowntree’s response has been to make six personnel changes and three positional switches, although they remain bedevilled by injuries. Shane Daly, Antoine Frisch and Craig Casey come into the backline with Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer and Jack O’Donoghue starting in the pac





IrishTimesSport » / 🏆 2. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Munster 17 Bayonne 17: Bayonne frustrate Munster in Champions Cup clashBayonne dug deep to frustrate Munster on a disappointing night for Graham Rowntree’s side. Leading 17-10 going into the closing stages, Munster looked on course to grind out the win but Bayonne winger Rémy Baget struck with five minutes to play to bring them within two points, before Thomas Dolhagaray’s excellent conversion levelled the game.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Munster's Proven Ability to Win Away from HomeMunster's history of winning away matches in crucial moments is highlighted as they face the need for an away victory against Exeter in the Champions Cup.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Jimmy Barry Murphy to be inducted into Munster GAA Hall of FameFormer Cork manager Jimmy Barry Murphy is set to be inducted into the Munster GAA Hall of Fame, along with Tipperary footballer Declan Browne. The awards ceremony will take place at the Muckross Park Hotel in Killarney. Barry Murphy has previously been inducted into the Hall of Fame for his contributions to greyhound racing. He made his debut as a senior footballer in 1973 and went on to have a successful career.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Three Cahalane brothers shine in Munster final winDamien Cahalane celebrates after scoring and saving the crucial concluding penalties shoot-out win over Dingle in the Munster club SFC at TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick. Former Cork great salutes ‘massive leader’ Damien’s memorable display

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Munster to Face Leinster in URC Interpro Derby ClashMunster returns to Dublin for a URC Interpro derby clash with Leinster, revisiting the scene of their memorable victory last season.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

The Enduring Rivalry Between Munster and LeinsterThe rivalry between Munster and Leinster has stood the test of time, resulting in numerous successes for both teams. Despite challenges and familiarity breeding contempt, the matches continue to draw large crowds.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »