Munster to Face Leinster in URC Interpro Derby Clash

Munster returns to Dublin for a URC Interpro derby clash with Leinster, revisiting the scene of their memorable victory last season. Munster's win in the URC semi-final and subsequent championship title has added extra heat to the rivalry with Leinster, who have been the dominant force in Irish rugby.

Munster, under Graham Rowntree's leadership, have exceeded expectations and have a promising group of young players, including Jack Crowley, who has impressed both at the provincial and international level





