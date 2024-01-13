Munster secure bonus point win against Toulon in Champions Cup

True to their word that they would fire shots, Munster even manufactured a fourth try bonus point, and in do so doing all but mathematically ensured their place in the Round of 16 while also keeping alive the faint possibility of a home tie by moving to within five points of Exeter. If Andy Farrell would have wanted anybody to play a principal role in a major Champions Cup win on French soil he would have had Jack Crowley in mind.

Three weeks ahead of Ireland’s Six Nations opener an hour away in Marseille, Crowley celebrated his 24th birthday with a man of the match performance, two of Munster’s four tries coming from his beautifully varied kicking game.Leinster run in seven tries as Stade Francais put to the sword at the AvivaBut there were plenty of other candidates too. Thomas Ahern, John Hodnett and Gavin Coombes were magnificent up front, with Tadhg Beirne and Peter O’Mahony were not far behin





