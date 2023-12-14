Munster's Proven Ability to Win Away from Home

There’s plenty of evidence that Munster are good on the road in their time of need. Munster appear to be in trouble in the Champions Cup, then they pull off a rousing win away from home. They added the narrative last season when going on a remarkable run on the road to win the URC. Now, they find themselves in need of an away victory yet again.

A draw in last weekend’s Pool 3 opener against Bayonne at Thomond Park leaves them with a point to prove and points to accumulate against Exeter this Sunday. While losing wouldn’t end their Round of 16 hopes, it would leave them in a dire position in terms of home knock-out ties. So it helps that they know they can travel away from Ireland and win big. “I think you draw on that,” says defence coach Denis Leamy. “You can’t deny that we have gone to places. What was it, five results on the road away from home on the run-in last year? “That’s something you draw on. You definitely do. It’s there. We can’t deny it. We have done it. It’s the truth, it’s a fact, and it’s ther





