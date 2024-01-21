Munster's dry-weather struggles continue with disappointing home defeat

Gavan Casey LET’S GET DOWN to brass tacks: Munster are a dry-weather team. That’s not a comment on their attitude, nor is it even intended to be insulting. It is simply the reality of their squad profile, and it was the cold reality behind tonight’s hugely disappointing home defeat to Northampton Saints.

Graham Rowntree’s side have proven themselves on a dry track as recently as their exhilarating success at the Stade Mayol last weekend, when they inflicted upon Toulon only a fifth ever home defeat in their European history. It’s no coincidence, either, that their astonishing crusade through the championship rounds of last season’s URC took place while it was dry overhead and firm underfoot in Glasgow, Dublin and Cape Town. In neat weather that lends itself to high ball-in-play time, Mike Prendergast’s attack can feel irrepressible and Munster, by extension, can look irresistible. But when the first buckets of Orange Warning-worthy rain were tipped over Thomond Park during the final third of tonight’s encounter with Northampton, that sinking feeling was all too familia





The42_ie » / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leinster faces tough challenge in rainy derby match against MunsterLeinster faced a challenging match against Munster in the rainy conditions of a festive derby. Despite missing key player Jamison Gibson-Park, they put up a strong fight against Munster's growing star Craig Casey.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Leinster Continues Dominance over Munster in URCLeinster secures another win against Munster in the URC, marking their sixth win in their last seven encounters. Munster ends up on the losing side with a 9-3 defeat.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Former Munster Star RG Snyman to Join LeinsterRG Snyman, a former Munster and Ireland star, will join Leinster on a one-year deal in 2024. The move has caused frustration among Munster supporters and ex-players.

Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »

Simon Zebo enjoying superb form with MunsterSimon Zebo is currently enjoying a superb run of form with Munster, sparking talk of a possible return to the Irish national team.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Munster secure bonus point win against Toulon in Champions CupMunster secured a bonus point win against Toulon in the Champions Cup, moving closer to the Round of 16 and keeping the possibility of a home tie alive. Jack Crowley played a principal role in the victory, with two of Munster's tries coming from his kicking game. Other standout players included Thomas Ahern, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes, Tadhg Beirne, and Peter O'Mahony.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Munster's Bonus-Point Win against ToulonMunster Rugby team records a superb bonus-point win against Toulon in the Champions Cup, with tries from Nankivell, Zebo, Ahern, and Nash.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »