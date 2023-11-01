Munster’s Antoine Frisch ready to play outhalf if needed against Dragons

“There’s Tony Butler who is fit to go and Rory Scannell is obviously very experienced in that position, but whatever the team needs, if someone goes down, I can cover, no problem,” said Frisch.Frisch, who grew up in Paris, is a versatile player who came through the ranks at Massy, Stade Francais and Rouen, playing in either centre position, outhalf or fullback, before Lam brought him to Bristol.

He enjoyed a superb first season with Munster last year, linking up with Malakai Fekitoa, although by the time the Kiwi made his mark he was on his way out the door to Benetton. Frisch made 19 appearances, all but one of them starting at outside centre, during that campaign which ended with the URC success.

Now Frisch is set to partner another New Zealander this season, with Alex Nankivell making his first two appearances off the bench against the Sharks and Benetton. “He came in and straight away you can see the quality on both sides of the ball, in ‘D’ it’s his defensive reads and also in attack he scans really well, he’s always making good decisions,” added Frisch.

“I really enjoyed playing with him on the weekend when he came on so yes, very easy to play with him, very similar to Mala last year. He’s quality. “Maybe we just need some minutes, just to get those connections, but he’s fit in so seamlessly since he’s arrived. I reckon it will be a very, very fast transition.”Gordon D’Arcy: Battle is heating up for Ireland’s number 10 jersey as teams learn lessons from Rugby World Cup‘Unprecedented’ flooding hits several counties ahead of Storm Ciarán

IRISHMIRROR: Classy Munster centre willing to fill in at no 10 if neededAntoine Frisch was originally an out-half in his Stade Francais academy days and played there for the Barbarians this summer. With Joey Carbery an injury concern, the centre could plug a gap in that role

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: Munster weigh up options as they wait for scan results on Carbery hand injuryRory Scannell or Tony Butler could deputise at 10 against the Dragons if Carbery is ruled out.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

