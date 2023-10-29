Munster rescue draw at the death away to Benetton

Benetton 13 Munster 13 MUNSTER SNATCHED A draw right at the death away to Benetton in the United Rugby Championship this afternoon.

Tom Ahern scored an 80th-minute try and Joey Carbery added the extras to make it 13-13 at the finish in Treviso. Carbery kicked eight points for Graham Rowntree’s side, who were extremely off-colour after opening their title defence with a bonus point win over the Sharks.Thomas Ahern's late, late try and Joey Carbery's conversion sees Munster scrape a draw against Benetton Treviso in the URC. pic.twitter.com/OyqaWhgXY5

— RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) October 29, 2023 Benetton — with Malakai Fekitoa in their XV — powered into a 6-3 lead after two Jacob Umaga penalties, before they were boosted by a Rhyno Smith try which ultimately made it 13-3 at half time. headtopics.com

That scoreline stood until the 73rd minute, when Carbery kicked Munster to within seven. Rowntree’s men had a try disallowed by the TMO down the home straight for a knock-on, but replacement Ahern eventually helped his side to a draw on the road.

“Well it took us to the last five minutes to get a draw, and we did well to get a draw,” Rowntree told RTÉ afterwards. Advertisement “I thought that was a very good performance by Treviso. For 63 minutes, we just couldn’t break them down, but we showed a lot of composure there as a team to stay in the game. That, I’m pleased about, but we’ll have a good look at our game. We’ve got to be more clinical and more accurate. headtopics.com

“We were under immense pressure from a very good team and they made us make mistakes. We’ve got to look at how we can not make those mistakes.”“We made a lot of mistakes out there. A lot of handling errors. A few passes didn’t go to hand and we found ourselves scrambling a bit, but incredibly proud of the lads to come away with a draw. To dig deep to get a try at the end is massive for us going into next week.

