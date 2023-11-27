Munster Coach Faces Decision on New Captain

Graham Rowntree, the Munster coach, is faced with the task of selecting a new captain for the team after Peter O'Mahony stepped down. O'Mahony had been the captain since the age of 24 and led Munster to victory in the URC last May. Rowntree stated that the decision of choosing a successor should not be rushed and that a captain will be announced on a weekly basis. He also praised O'Mahony for his contributions to the club.





