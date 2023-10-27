Munster bring Nash and Hodnett in to starting team for trip to Italy

CALVIN NASH AND John Hodnett have both been brought into the Munster team for Sunday’s URC clash with Benetton, .

There are the only two changes made to Graham Rowntree’s side from that which defeated the Sharks in their seasonal opener last weekend in Thomond Park. Andrew Conway and Alex Kendellen are the two players to make way for Nash and Hodnett. Conway was not available for selection after picking up a knock, while Kendellen is included amongst the replacements.

Advertisement Academy players Shay McCarthy, Ethan Coughlan and Edwin Edogbo all retain their starting spots, while prop Kieran Ryan is included among the replacements. On the bench Paddy Patterson is in line for his first appearance since March afters sustaining a knee injury in training in the last campaign, while new signing Sean O’Brien is also in line to come on for his debut for the province. headtopics.com

📢 TEAM NEWS | Here is your Munster side to face Benetton in Round 2 of the URC in Italy on Sunday 💪 Paddy Patterson is set for his first appearance since March while Seán O'Brien is in line for his debut 🙌— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) October 27, 2023 Munster

Read more:

The42_ie »

Munster add two of Ireland's U20 World Cup finalists to academyLimerick man Max Clein and Westmeath native Ronan Foxe have been drafted in by the southern province. Read more ⮕

Ireland's only World Cup final participant on Munster and his Boks adventureFelix Jones is only 36 but could win his second World Cup with South Africa on Saturday night Read more ⮕

South Africa's Munster pair named on the bench for Rugby World Cup finalDecision to revert back to the 7/1 split that failed to prevent defeat against Ireland is a risk by the Springboks management for All Blacks showdown Read more ⮕

Overlooked by Ireland, Munster's Kleyn could become World Cup winnerThe 30-year-old has been included on the Springboks bench for the final. Read more ⮕

URC team news: Michael Ala’alatoa returns as Leinster bid to shore up faltering set-pieceMunster make minimal changes after winning start to the season; Ulster’s pack given much-needed boost Read more ⮕

Felix Jones ready to face off against former mentor Joe SchmidtFormer Ireland and Munster fullback aims to have perfect send-off with South Africa before taking up coaching role with England after World Cup Read more ⮕