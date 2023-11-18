Munster and Stormers set for 'grudge match' in United Rugby Championship

The two sides meet again at Thomond Park after Munster ’s triumph last season, but this ‘ grudge match ’ is only a good thing for the championship. Munster celebrate victory over Stormers at the final whistle of the United Rugby Championship final at DHL Stadium in Cape Town on May 27th. Rivers of water have passed under the bridge since Munster and the Stormers first met in a URC clash in early October 2021.

It was the dawn of a brave if uncertain new era, in front of a curious 10,723 crowd who were witnessing this South African franchise in the flesh for the first time a week after Munster had beaten the Sharks in the same ground. The visitors duly stormed into an early 15-0 lead, but Munster ’s pack power, with five tries by forwards, sealed a 34-18 win. The biggest roar of the night greeted RG Snyman’s first and thus far only try for the province when breaking off Munster ’s potent lineout maul and finishing with a slam-dunk touchdown. Munster , helped by playing three of their first four at home, started off with four victories





