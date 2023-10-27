Mum wins court order to evict her sons, aged 40 and 42

The fed-up mum, 75, took her kids to court in the northern Italian city of Pavia because, despite being employed and able to support themselves, they refused to move out, local newspaper“Neither of them wanted to know,” the pensioner said of her pleas for her boys to finally leave the family nest.The mum, who has not been named, supported her sons when they were out of work, but expected them to leave once got jobs and were back on their feet. But they thought otherwise.
When the mum finally got sick of pleading with her boys to move out, she sought an eviction order from the courts.Judge Simona Caterbi sympathised with the mother’s plight and ruled in her favour, La Provincia Pavese reported.The court ruled that initially when the siblings were jobless it was “the obligation of the parent to provide maintenance”.
But, when they started earning their own money, Caterbi said “it no longer appears justifiable” given “the two defendants are subjects over 40”. The judge’s ruling added there is “no provision in the legislation which attributes to the adult child the unconditional right to remain in the home exclusively owned by the parents, against their will and by virtue of the family bond alone”. headtopics.com