Mum's €3 Halloween hack to make impressive last-minute decorations

Make sure you have the creepiest Halloween decorations with this helpful, not to mention fiendishly cheap, DIY tip.

Celebrating the scariest night of the year doesn’t have to be scarily expensive if you’re prepared to be a little crafty and creative. TikTok star Shannon Doherty has provided her handy hack for families to add a sprinkling of spookiness to their homes. The price is right for the US content creator as she clocked in with her guide on how to whip up some cost-effective ghosts – for less than a fiver, she says.All folks need to get the paranormal party started is a white plastic tablecloth, some balloons and black construction paper.

"Start with a white plastic tablecloth and cut it in half. Then grab a white balloon and thread a fishline through the tie," she began. "Take that fishline and balloon and put it through half the tablecloth. Then take some black construction paper to cut out two eyes and mouth." headtopics.com

Standing proudly by her creepy creations, Shannon concluded: "Hang them around your kitchen – look, how spooky, flying ghosts!" Grateful fans set to work with their own efforts and even offered up a couple of tweaks: one suggested using "a foam ball, lasts longer," while another added: "I put in an LED tea light in the balloon, now they glow!"

Join the Irish Mirror’s breaking news service on WhatsApp. Click this link to receive breaking news and the latest headlines direct to your phone. We also treat our community members to special offers, promotions, and adverts from us and our partners. If you don’t like our community, you can check out any time you like. If you’re curious, you can read our Privacy Notice. headtopics.com

Read more:

IrishMirror »

Halloween in Ireland: county-by-county guide to the best family eventsHere’s a list of free seasonally themed things to do for families during the midterm break, right across the country Read more ⮕

Irish participation in Halloween tradition 'on the rise'Samhain, is, of course, the basis of modern Halloween - the time of the year, it is said, when the threshold between the living world and the dead is at its... Read more ⮕

Halloween Event Guide: 13 spooky shindigs happening this long weekendFrom club nights and costume parties to Halloween festivals, scream parks and parades, these events are bound... Read more ⮕

Halloween Bank Holiday opening hours for Tesco, Dunnes, Lidl, Aldi and moreWe're heading into a three day weekend and Halloween is just around the corner so whether you need to stock up on essentials or trick-or-treat sweets, here is when you can pop to the shops Read more ⮕

'It's about honouring my ancestors' - Celebrating Halloween the traditional Irish way'I consider all of these as part of the great cycle of life, and Samhain is part of the great cycle of life' Read more ⮕

Two children's Halloween costumes recalled over choking and entrapment risksConsumers have been advised to stop using the outfits immediately and contact Amazon to establish options for return Read more ⮕