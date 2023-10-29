Mum Of Murdered Schoolgirl Sarah Payne Forced Off Twitter By Internet Trolls

Mother of murdered schoolgirl Sarah Payne has been forced off Twitter after enduring years of “unrelenting” harassment and online abuse.

Campaigner Sara Payne, whose daughter was abducted and killed in 2000, closed down her Twitter account after 10 years of taunts surfaced about her daughter’s death, and separated husband’s death from alcohol abuse.

A friend of Sara, Shy Keenan, told reporters that a police investigation into the trolling and abusive messages is now underway. Mrs Payne MBE became a child protection campaigner after her daughter's death, successfully introducing Sarah's Law in 2011.

