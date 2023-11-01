Mum launched multi-million euro beauty business after brewing bone broth at home

Read more: Beauty expert and entrepreneur Pamela Laird's skincare step that is 'the secret to glowing skin' “I just had these insecure moments where I used to sit on my bed and go, ‘I don’t know who I am? I’ve been a daughter, I’ve been a mother, who am I?'” she told PA Real Life.
Absolute Collagen was launched in 2017 – and now, six years later, the company has gone from strength-to-strength with a current turnover of £25 million. Maxine said “life was tough” growing up, but she believes her upbringing has given her invaluable skills today – she is fearless, solution-focused, and she “gets stuff done”.
From that point on, the mother-of-two said “everything happened organically” – but her journey to discovering collagen did not begin until she started university, aged 49.“It was all about stripping myself bare of make-up, letting my hair go grey, wearing really dowdy clothes – would I, as a woman of a certain age, disappear in people’s vision.
“I look back and it’s about showing up as me, my authentic self, especially in a world where everybody is shown to be anything but their authentic self,” she added. Working with Darcy, who studied Food Science, the pair believed collagen – the most abundant protein in the body – was the magic ingredient, and they realised there was a gap in the market for pure collagen supplements.
However, it has not come without hard work, and Maxine even took the risk of remortgaging her house, selling items, and borrowing money from friends in order to self-fund the business.
