Multiple Stabbings in Dublin City Centre

FIVE PEOPLE, INCLUDING three young children, were hospitalised after a suspected stabbing in Dublin city centre earlier today. Rioting has since broken out in Dublin City centre, with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris condemning the ‘lunatic hooligan faction’. Reporting from Christine Bohan, Daragh Brophy, Niall O’Connor, Diarmuid Pepper, Mairead Maguire, Eimer McAuley and Nicky Ryan.
4 hours ago 11:48PM With gardaí announcing that Dublin City centre is now “calm and returning to normal”, we are going to finish our liveblog for tonight. We’ll see you tomorrow as we begin to make sense of and reflect on the unprecedented scenes witnessed in Dublin tonight following today’s tragic stabbing incidents in Parnell Square. 4 hours ago 11:46PM Dublin Bus remains out of service Dublin Bus has advised that there will be no services throughout the night. In a statement in the past few minutes, Dublin Bus said: “We are working to ensure the safe return of buses and employees to each of our depots to prepare for services tomorro
