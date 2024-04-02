Mrs Hinch shares the moment she knew her son has autism

Sophie Hinchliffe, also known as Mrs Hinch, has shared the exact moment she knew her son has autism. The cleaning sensation told her followers that she and her eldest son Ronnie were both diagnosed with autism last year. She revealed that everything "finally makes sense", but shared how the family took some time to process the diagnoses before she made the decision to speak publicly.

To mark World Autism Awareness Day on 2 April, Mrs Hinch shared adorable photos of Ronnie to her Instagram account. The four-year-old was seen planting a kiss on Sophie, while snaps showed Ronnie as a tiny baby sleeping next to his mum. One photo showed the little boy dressed up as a recycling worker and a short clip showed Sophie putting on her makeup while Ronnie copied her. She could be heard saying: "Ron, I love you," before he replied: "Love you, mummy." Sophie was reduced to tears during the special moment, as she had been open about Ronnie's path to speech

