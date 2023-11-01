Mrs Brown in the black as Brendan O'Carroll firm reports €737,000 profits

The company made an annual profit of €91,044 during 2022, leaving it with accumulated earnings of €737,004 at the end of the year. O’Carroll, 68, owns BOC-Pix Ltd with his wife Jennifer Gibney through another company. They are listed as directors of the company, along with Brendan’s son, Danny, 40, who plays Buster Brown in the hit series.

Earlier this month, O’Carroll told Patrick Kielty on the Late Late Show that Mrs Brown’s Boys was becoming a big hit in the US. The show, in which O’Carroll plays matriarch Agnes Brown, began as a radio play on RTÉ 2FM in 1992. It was adapted into a film titled Agnes Brown in 1999, with Anjelica Huston playing the title character.

There hasn’t been a new series of the show since 2013, but O’Carroll is currently working on a new instalment, recently telling RSVP Live that he was enjoying coming up with “fresh ideas”.

