Mr Incredible to make swift reappearance at Coral Scottish Grand National

Having made it no further than The Chair in the Randox Grand National at Aintree on Saturday, Mr Incredible is set to make a swift reappearance as part of Willie Mullins ’ assault on this weekend’s Coral Scottish Grand National meeting at Ayr.
“We’ve just got to find the right horses for the right races. Obviously Punchestown is very high in our thoughts as well. As short as 10-1 at Aintree, the talented but not entirely predictable eight-year-old was slow to start at Aintree, was impeded by the fall of the loose Corach Rambler at the second fence and then again by Mahler Mission when eventually unseating his rider at the 15th.
Ontheropes, Spanish Harlem, Klark Kent and We’llhavewan are the trainer’s other Scottish National hopefuls, while Westport Cove, Bialystok, Ocastle Des Mottes and Alvaniy are all possible representatives in the £100,000 Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle.
Mr Incredible Coral Scottish Grand National Willie Mullins Aintree Races
