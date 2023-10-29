MP questions why there’s no “minister for men” in the UK

Tory MP Ben Bradley told the House of Commons this week that men’s issues are often overlooked by the government and that they should not be pushed off the agenda.

Speaking on International Men’s Day, Bradley asked MPs why there is no “minister for men,” referring to the Minister for Women and Equalities position that was created during Tony Blair’s government. “Why have a minister for women but not one for men?” asked Bradley.

“Men are talked about all too often as a problem which must be rectified,” he said. “Too often the constant drive for equality and diversity seeks to drag others down rather than lift everyone up.” Bradley added that certain traditional values now often deemed unacceptable, ie “banter with the lads,” have become an issue for some men, who might have been brought up to believe differently. headtopics.com

“They might struggle to find it when they’re told those things they thought were virtues – their good manners, wanting to provide for their family, wanting to be a man’s man, wanting to go to the football at the weekend and have some banter with the lads – are toxic, doing down the women around them,” he said.

“Those manners they were taught on the way to respect women in their life is now sexist, that banter is now bullying.”“Can we ensure equality means just that rather than positive discrimination at the expense of certain groups?” he said. “Male is equally protected as female and we could do worse in this place than to confirm how the Act should be properly used. headtopics.com

Bradley’s request for a “minister for men” received much criticism online, most notably from former Labour shadow home secretary Jacqui Smith, who pointed out that both men and women already benefit from equality.

Black & Irish: Celebrating Black Irish Legends, Trailblazers and Everyday HeroesComing-of-age stories encourage readers to define themselves on their own terms Read more ⮕

David McWilliams: Icelandic women went on strike this week. Irish women should follow suitDavid McWilliams: Irish woman still take home less pay than men and this is despite the fact that Irish women are better educated than Irish men Read more ⮕

Revealed: The Average Irish Woman’s Fashion Budget And Style InspoThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

– A Valentines Day Treat We Can All Get On Board WithThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

In Her Own Words | Due Dates & DaydreamsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Eastenders fans are not happy about this big plot hole with Bobby BealeThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕