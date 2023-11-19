Moving to New York: A Challenging Journey for Michelle Oliver

Michelle Oliver, a business and law graduate from UCD, moved to New York after qualifying. She worked as a waitress and lived outside the city to save money while studying for a US masters in law. After multiple visits and J1 visas, she moved to New York full-time in 2004. Oliver is now the general counsel and head of legal for Siemens Healthineers. She loves the anonymity, diversity, and energy of New York. However, getting a foothold in the city was challenging despite her qualifications.
