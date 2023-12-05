Moving from Dublin to Limerick in search of a better quality of life

It’s hard to believe it has been more than six months since my family and I moved from Dublin to Limerick in search of a better quality of life. The decision to leave Dublin, where we had lived in the same home for 17 years and built a life for ourselves, was hard, but it was based on the cold hard fact that life in the capital was simply too expensive.

Despite both myself and my husband working full-time, it got to a stage where there seemed to be no end to the stresses of childcare expenses, cost of living increases and the insecurity of renting. Then I saw a job advert for an exciting new position at University of Limerick (UL) and it seemed like the perfect opportunity to make a break for it and try something new





