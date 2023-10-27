Movies and Booze: LIVE from Newpark Hotel

Sean was joined LIVE from Newpark Hotel in Kilkenny by Leslie Williams, Brian Lloyd and Fionnuala Jones with thanks to Marks and Spencer. Today's wines are listed below: All wines are available at Marks and Spencer: Alsace Gewurztraminer Gewurztraminer is one of those grapes everyone should try at least once. Only to be found in Alsace (and Germany), this is intensely aromatic with rose petal and lychees scents and a lush palate.

Clairet still exists as a style but has fallen out of popularity a little as the world looks to paler rosé.

