Movember: How to get involved and support men’s health

Every November, men around the world grow out their moustaches for Movember in a bid to bring awareness to men’s health issues, such as prostate and testicular cancer, as well as to start more conversations around men’s mental health and suicide prevention.This year, Movember, the leading men’s health organisation, has partnered with the mobility app FREENOW to help raise vital funds, increase awareness, and drive more conversation about men’s health here in Ireland.

FREENOW comes into the fold as drivers, as we know all too well, are often the best conversationalists and can be a great listening ear for passengers.According to research carried out by the taxi hailing service on 1,495 drivers, 15% of respondents say they regularly meet passengers who are experiencing challenges with their mental health, with a further 39% saying they have come across passengers who say they mentally struggle on occasion.

The most heartwarming finding was that 68% of drivers say that having a chat with a passenger has a positive impact on their own mental health and wellbeing. However, sadly, 46% of drivers say they don’t talk to anyone about their mental health.When we think of the men in our lives—fathers, brothers, sons, partners, friends, and so on—it’s unbearable to think that they may fall victim to any of these health woes or mental issues. headtopics.com

The reality is that suicide is the leading cause of death in men in Ireland between the ages of 15 and 29, with male suicide rates of 14.2 per 100,000 in 2020, according to CSO data. Over the past 20 years, middle-aged men in Ireland, aged between 45 and 54, have experienced the highest average suicide rate of any age group.Every year, 170 men in Ireland receive a testicular cancer diagnosis, mostly occurring in men under the age of 45.

The mission remains the same today as it did in 2003. Since its inception, Movember has invested over €300 million in 600 biomedical research projects, funded four prostate cancer registries with over 200,000 men enrolled from 19 countries, and made the moustache a must-have accessory for the month of November. headtopics.com

Read more:

JOEdotie »

Clare soccer club investigates after pic of new kit features drug paraphernaliaAvenue United says the image was not associated with its coaches or players, but is offering support to the individual involved 'as a duty of care' Read more ⮕

Boks' brave 7/1 call adds new layer of intrigue but comes with riskThere are obvious risks involved but Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber like the potential upside. Read more ⮕

Irish Men Named Sexiest Men In The WorldThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Royal fans are convinced that the Queen is showing behind-the-scenes support for Meghan & HarryRoyal fans convinced that the Queen has given a secret show of support for Meghan & Harry Read more ⮕

Numbers reporting sexual abuse in childhood up 12% last year, One in Four saysBroadcast of documentary on abuse in Dublin schools ‘encouraged hundreds of men‘ to report experiences Read more ⮕

Masked men in Belfast court ‘retriggering’ for victims’ familiesAbout six men with face coverings attended murder trial featuring evidence by ‘supergrass’ Gary Haggarty Read more ⮕