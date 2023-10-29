Mourneabbey bow out as Ballymac and Kilmacud to defend provincial crowns

CORK POWERHOUSE MOURNEABBEY have bowed out of the Munster senior ladies football club championship, with The Banner and Ballymacarbry set to lock horns in a repeat of last year’s final.
Advertisement A last-gasp Niamh O’Dea goal ultimately settled the tie. The dual star inspired the hosts with a stunning 3-6 haul, joined by another multi-sport talent, Athlone Town captain Laurie Ryan, in midfield. Grainne Nolan’s tally of 0-8 (4f) was also key as The Banner returned to the provincial showpiece for the second year running.
Cork stalwart Ciara O’Sullivan sent the game to extra-time with a late goal. She finished with 2-2, while Clara Lynch hit 1-6 (2f) and Maire O’Callaghan excelled. But it wasn’t to be, as The Banner capitalised during Ellie Jack’s sin-bin and ran out narrow winners. headtopics.com
In Leinster, Dublin champions Kilmacud Crokes kept their crown intact and booked their return to the decider after a two-point win over Milltown of Westmeath. The old saying, ‘Goals win games’ rang true as they ensured their progression with a brace on the road.
Reigning All-Ireland champions Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) face Glencar Manorhamilton (Leitrim) in their last four meeting in Connacht tomorrow, while St Nathy’s (Sligo) and Knockmore (Mayo) go head-to-head on the other side of the draw. headtopics.com
Ireland Headlines
Camilla receiving online abuse following The Crown’s depiction of Prince Charles affairCamilla Parker Bowles has been receiving online abuse following The Crown's depiction of her relationship with Prince Charles. Read more ⮕