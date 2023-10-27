MOTORS: They See Me Rollin’… Seven Reasons To Love The New Opel Astra SRi Limited Edition

With so many brands and types to choose from, it can often be quite hard to know which car is the right car for you.
From testing them out on the motorways to driving around the back roads of Ireland, we give you the highs and lows of many of the market’s leading brands.There’s nothing nicer then heading off for a girlie weekend away and last weekend, Westport in Co. Mayo was our port of call for the divilment of a hen weekend.
On that basis, it was the perfect road to test out the new Opel Astra SRi LE which is truly a car that makes you want to roll down the window, blare out your favourite tunes and sing along like a lunatic – perfect for a party full of hens!Not to be too much of a girl about this, but the first thing you’ll probably notice about this car is that it looks absolutely amazing. headtopics.com
If we were getting it, the hot red colour would definitely be the way to go. The sleek lines of the car will literally have you singing the title song in your head… yes, you are rollin’ and yes, they are hatin’.There’s so many things this car does that we don’t know where to start… Safe to say we spent a lot of time playing with all the controls on the dash, oohing and ahhing over every little thing.
Also, the SAT NAT is a little bit fiddly, however, if those are our only gripes, we think it's done the job!