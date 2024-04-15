Motorists fined over €135,000 for dodging M50 tolls

Ten motorists were fined just over €135,000 after dodging M50 tolls, including a driver who never paid for almost 700 journeys on the motorway.

In each case, he heard evidence of the motorists' level of engagement with the M50 operators and vehicle ownership history. The lowest fine for the absent defendants was €500 for a private vehicle owner who is now engaging with the motorway operator to pay what he owes. Prosecuting counsel Thomas Rice said the cases against the ten defendants could proceed in their absence. A TII witness confirmed each vehicle's ownership records, the number of passages and payment history.

Motorists Fines M50 Tolls Dublin District Court Judge Anthony Halpin Transportation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ten motorists fined €135,000 for non-payment of M50 tollsTen motorists were fined just over €135,000 after dodging M50 tolls, including a driver who never paid for almost 700 journeys on the motorway.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Man arrested as €3.2 million worth of cannabis seized after vehicle searchedThe seizure was made after gardaí intercepted and searched a vehicle on the M50

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Four arrested after car intercepted on Dublin’s M50 as man reported kidnapped is foundFour men and firearm seized after the car was stopped by armed gardaí

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Four men arrested and firearm seized on M50 after suspected kidnappingIt's man stuff

Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »

Major delays caused on M50 after car bursts into flamesNo injures were reported after the car burst intp flames on the M50 on Tuesday morning

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Axa to Issue Refunds to Overcharged MotoristsAxa, a leading insurance company, will be sending out refunds to around 400 customers who were overcharged due to a systems-based error. The average refund expected is over €150.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »