Motorists fined over €135,000 for dodging M50 tolls

Ten motorists were fined just over €135,000 after dodging M50 tolls, including a driver who never paid for almost 700 journeys on the motorway.
In each case, he heard evidence of the motorists' level of engagement with the M50 operators and vehicle ownership history. The lowest fine for the absent defendants was €500 for a private vehicle owner who is now engaging with the motorway operator to pay what he owes. Prosecuting counsel Thomas Rice said the cases against the ten defendants could proceed in their absence. A TII witness confirmed each vehicle's ownership records, the number of passages and payment history.
Motorists Fines M50 Tolls Dublin District Court Judge Anthony Halpin
