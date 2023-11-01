Motorist snared driving at 110km/hr carrying trailer full of gas cylinders

On Tuesday, members of the Dundalk Roads Policing Unit spotted the audacious driver speeding along at 110km/hr towing a trailer full of gas cylinders. The trailer also had no backlights attached. According to the Road Safety Authority, the maximum legal speed limit for a vehicle towing a caravan or trailer is 80km/hr, meaning that this driver was a whole 30km/hr over the limit.

READ MORE: Taxi seized as brazen twice disqualified driver is arrested, charged, fined and could face jail time The motorist escaped with penalty points. In Ireland, speeding generally amounts to three penalty points being added to your licence while driving “a vehicle in a public place without due care and attention” can land you up to five penalty points on your licence.

In a post on the Garda Traffic X page (formerly Twitter), a spokesperson wrote: “Dundalk members caught this driver carrying a trailer full of gas cylinders at a speed of 110km/hr. “The maximum speed limit for any vehicle towing a trailer is 80km/hr. The trailer also had no backlights attached. Penalty points were issued to the driver.”

