Motorist describes witnessing dangerous illegal sulky race

A motorist who witnessed an illegal sulky race head-on has described the terrifying ordeal as “one of the most dangerous situations” he ever encountered on the road. Michael O’Brien was travelling from Cork to Nenagh on Sunday morning, November 12, with his two young sons who were asleep in the back seat. The sulky race saw over 50 vehicles travel in convoy with spectators hanging out of vehicle windows. It took place on Sunday, on the N20 near Croom in Limerick at around lunchtime.
READ MORE: Calls for 'heavy handed' laws following dangerous sulky race on busy N20 That race is understood to have been part of a 'race heat' with several other 'heats' taking place the previous weekend on the N7, M3 and N24. A video taken from the roadside of Sunday's race - seen by The Star - shows vehicles driving along all parts of the road including the hard shoulder forcing other road users to manoeuvre and swerve to avoid the oncoming traffic. One vehicle was forced to stop on the national road to allow the oncoming convoy to pass
