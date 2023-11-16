Motor Insurers' Bureau of Ireland to Share Insurance Details with An Garda Síochána

The Motor Insurers' Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) has started providing motor insurance details to An Garda Síochána on a daily basis. This is part of the efforts to identify vehicles being driven illegally without insurance. Ireland had the second highest level of uninsured driving in the EU in 2021, with the numbers rising further in 2022. It is illegal to drive on Irish roads without valid motor insurance.

