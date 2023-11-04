Mother speaks out after teenage girl injured in alleged homophobic attack in Belfast

The mother of a teenage girl who was injured in an alleged "homophobic attack" in Belfast on Halloween night has spoken out. The incident happened in the North Street area of Belfast city centre at around 10.30pm on Tuesday, October 31. The concerned mum said her daughter had been waiting at a bus stop in the area before the "unprovoked attack" and said the incident has "shook up and upset" her daughter, Belfast Live reports

. READ MORE: Savage 'spiked baseball bat' attack leaves teen fighting for his life as gardai launch investigation PSNI officers later brought the woman’s daughter home after the incident was reported. “My daughter was in the city centre with her wee friend last night. Both of them were at the bus stop waiting to go home,” the mum said. “A girl and a few fellas were passing by and started pushing into my daughter. “PSNI were able to say that my daughter tried to move away from the girl as she didn't want to get in a fight. “The girl didn't stop and the fellas that were with the girl started calling my daughter a ‘gay f****t’. “My daughter is very upset and shook up at what happened so I'm not wanting to let it go as it could happen to someone else's child. “The police officer had also said my daughter had suffered a bad head injury because of one of the fellas slamming her head into the pavement.” The PSNI are appealing for information about the alleged homophobic assault in the city centr

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHMİRROR: Dublin football club pitch destroyed after Halloween night bonfireEast Wall Bessbrough FC had their pitch vandalised this week.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Teen charged in Sligo Halloween assault case allegedly said 'I'm awful sorry'He was among three male juveniles brought before a special sitting of Sligo District Children’s Court today in connection with the assault on two teenage boys which happened around 7.10pm on 31 October outside a service station in the town.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: PSNI investigating image of Hamas ‘fighter’ during Halloween eventPhotograph of man apparently in combat uniform carrying gun posted on social media

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

ENTERTAİNMENTIE: ’Schitt’s Creek’ star apologises after backlash for dressing as Johnny Depp & Amber Heard for HalloweenA star of 'Schitt's Creek' has apologised following a backlash after photos of her at Halloween emerged online.Emily Hampshire, who played Stevie in the hit si...

Source: entertainmentIE | Read more »

NEWSTALKFM: Photo showing Hamas Halloween costume 'likely a fake'The image appeared on social media earlier this week and there were fears it could be an offence under the UK's Terrorism Act

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more »

NEWSTALKFM: ‘There’s a difference between an accident and a crash’ - Mother of teenage crash victimThere's an important difference between an unintentional road accident and an irresponsible car c...

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more »