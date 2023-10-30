Mother Speaks Out After Her Daughter Was Found ‘So Drunk She Couldn’t Speak’

A mother has issued a warning to parents after her daughter was found in an incoherent state after consuming alcohol.reports that the 13-year-old was found “lying on the street with a head injury, vomiting and unable to speak” in Portadown, Armagh on Saturday, January 9th.

The teenager was immediately taken to hospital where she was kept in overnight after undergoing a series of tests including a CT scan. In a bid to raise awareness among other parents, the teenager and her mother have spoken out about the incident.

Talking to the PSNI, the girl’s mother said: “I was at home on Saturday afternoon when I got a phone call from a police officer telling me that my daughter was being taken to hospital. “When I arrived I saw her being taken into the Resuscitation Unit. She looked grey and was totally unresponsive so when I saw her I was extremely shocked and just burst into tears. headtopics.com

“I had to wait in the corridor until the doctors assessed her. She was kept in overnight, put onto a drip and was taken for a CT scan and x-rays which thankfully were all clear. “This whole experience was terrifying and a week later I am still very shaken by it all. My daughter had gone out for a Saturday afternoon into town with her friends as she normally does.“I am very grateful that she was found and got the medical help she desperately needed and hopefully, this message will make other parents aware of the dangers of alcohol and prevent it happening to someone else’s child”.

