Mother's plea to daughter before murder

The Central Criminal Court has heard victim impact statements in the sentencing hearing for Jozef Puska, with Ashling Murphy's mother telling the court she begged her daughter not to go for a run along the Grand Canal on the day she was murdered. In a statement read to the court on her behalf, Kathleen Murphy said it always made her ill at ease and she had asked her daughter to exercise closer to home. On the day, Ms Murphy had hugged her mother saying"ah mum, I'm 23 years old. I love you".

"As a parent you want your child to go out into this world and live a full and meaningful life yet being acutely aware of how fragile their safety is, wanting to protect them," the statement read. "I couldn't protect my darling Ashling and now she is gone forever." Puska murdered the primary school teacher in a random attack along the Grand Canal in Tullamore on the afternoon of 12 January last year. The 33-year-old received the mandatory term of life in prison today, a sentence described by Mr Justice Tony Hunt as"wholly deserved

