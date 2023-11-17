Mother's plea to daughter before her murder

The Central Criminal Court has heard victim impact statements in the sentencing hearing for Jozef Puska, with Aishling Murphy's mother telling the court she begged her daughter not to go for a run along the Grand Canal on the day she was murdered. In a statement read to the court on her behalf, Kathleen Murphy said it always made her ill at ease and she had asked her daughter to exercise closer to home. On the day, Ms Murphy had hugged her mother saying 'ah mum, I'm 23-years-old. I love you'.

'As a parent you want your child to go out into this world and live a full and meaningful life yet being acutely aware of how fragile their safety is, wanting to protect them,' the statement read. 'I couldn't protect my darling Ashling and now she is gone forever.' Mrs Murphy said on the night the heartbreaking news came to their door, Ashling's untouched dinner was found in the bottom of the oven by her uncle. 'All the simplicities in life were destroyed in an instant and the sudden realization dawned on us that she would never walk through the door again,' she sai

