Mother Fundraising for Daughter's Surgery in the US

The mum of a 17-year-old girl with cerebral palsy is desperately fundraising for a complex surgery that can only be done by a doctor in the US. Katie Byrne, who also suffers from other conditions, lives in constant pain and her mental health has deteriorated.

The surgery costs €300,000, but they have only raised €17,000 so far.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mother and daughter dogs inconsolable after beloved owner passes awayRosie and Lola were placed with the Kildare Animal Foundation as their loving owner was passing away, with the animal shelter looking for a new home for the mother and daughter

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Sinéad O'Connor's daughter performs incredible tribute to her motherSinéad O'Connor's daughter, Róisín Waters performed an incredible tribute to her late mother in New York this week.

Source: VIP Magazine - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Sinéad O'Connor's daughter performs heart-wrenching tribute to her motherSinead's daughter performed at a concert in which musicians covered a number of her and Shane MacGowan’s best-known songs over three hours and shared their personal memories of the two artists.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Grieving mum Roseanna's final Mother's Day message to darling daughter SaoirseSaoirse, known to many as the brave, beautiful and truly wonderful little girl who battled a rare form of cancer for the last four years, passed away earlier this week

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Heartbroken mother shares final Mother's Day message for Saoirse RuaneThe heartbroken mother of 12 year-old Saoirse Ruane has shared one final Mother's Day message before her little daughter's funeral on Sunday afternoon. Grieving mum Roseanna posted the brief message to little daughter Saoirse on Instagram. Saoirse, known to many as the brave, beautiful and truly wonderful little girl who battled a rare form of cancer for the last four years, passed away earlier this week.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

How can I help my mum if she refuses to sign an enduring power of attorney?Q&A: Daughter suspects her mother has dementia but the mother insists she is fine and does not want to entertain the need for support

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »