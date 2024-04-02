Most Affordable Places in Ireland for First Time Buyers Revealed

New research has revealed the most affordable places in Ireland for first time buyers looking to take their first steps on the property ladder. Despite mortgage activity declining during 2023, first-time buyer mortgages remained buoyant last year, accounting for around 63 per cent of the market. The average first time buyer drawdown was €282,084 - the highest level since records began in 2003. Switcher.

ie’s new First Time Buyers Affordability Index reveals the most affordable areas for joint buyers and sole buyers based on how long it would take to save for a deposit in each RPPI region. Top five most affordable places for joint buyers Leitrim was the top spot as the most affordable place for joint first time buyers. With some of the cheapest house prices in Ireland, it would take 2.5 years to save the minimum 10 per cent deposit

