Moscow has threatened to seize the assets of “unfriendly” European states if the EU implements plans to use earnings from frozen Russian funds to help Ukraine, as officials from more than 60 states met to discuss Kyiv’s proposals for peace talks with the Kremlin.

About €200 billion in Russian funds are now frozen in the EU’s banking system, and could generate an estimated €3 billion per year for the reconstruction of Ukraine. “Such a decision would require a symmetrical response from the Russian Federation. In that case, far more assets belonging to unfriendly countries will be confiscated than our frozen funds in Europe,” he added.

“Over the year, our peace formula has gradually become global – because all of you have supported it or at least shown an active interest in working on it. This formula has truly become a common one,” he said. headtopics.com

As well as the United States, EU members, Britain and other strong allies of Ukraine, the meeting in Malta was attended by Turkey, South Africa, Brazil and India. China did not attend, despite having taken part in previous meeting to discuss Mr Zelenskiy’s proposals.

“Clearly, such get-togethers will lead nowhere as they are simply counterproductive,” said Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who criticised Malta for hosting “a completely biased and openly anti-Russian event, which has nothing to do with efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian crisis”. headtopics.com

Russia said its air defences shot down 36 drones near Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula where its forces have come under frequent attack from Ukrainian missiles and aerial and marine drones in recent weeks.

