Mortgage drawdowns fall 22%, driven by switching slump

New figures from Banking and Payments Federation Ireland show that just over 11,600 mortgages were drawn down during the three month period, valued at over €3.1 billion.

Meanwhile, first-time buyers accounted for over 60% of all mortgages drawn down in the third quarter. "About 470 FTB mortgages valued at €131 million have been drawn down per week in the first nine months of 2023 – that's 18,324 FTB mortgages valued at €5.1 billion," said Brian Hayes, Chief Executive of BPFI.

"FTBs accounted for almost 80% of home mortgage drawdowns on new properties and 69% of home mortgage drawdowns on secondhand properties in the third quarter of 2023," Mr Hayes said. "The quarterly value of FTB drawdowns on secondhand properties exceeded €1.3 billion for the first time since the data series began in 2005, while the number of FTB mortgages on secondhand properties was the second highest since 2005 at 4,916," he added. headtopics.com

The number of mortgages approved in September fell over 22% on the same time last year, and by over 8% on the previous month.

