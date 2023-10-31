‘More Vietcong than Isis’: Hamas’s military tactics

During July and August 2014, Israel fought a 50-day war against Hamas, with the militants making widespread use of deep tunnels to launch surprise attacks on Israeli forces. Israel heavily bombed the tunnels, but not all were destroyed. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

As recently as August, Maj Gen Yitzhak Brik, a former military ombudsman, warned that Israel was “not ready for war”. Its soldiers have not fought a major land battle since 2014 – the last time it deployed troops inside Gaza – and its top brass has been consumed by potential threats from

Emile Hokayem, director of regional security at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London, said Hamas had been trained by “the best in the business”, referring to Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard and its most powerful proxy,. “It is also a learning organisation that has fought Israeli forces several times,” said Hokayem. “Hamas knows its terrain extremely well and will defend it fiercely and with ingenuity.

“We have been prepared for an ground offensive since before we even launched our attack,” Ali Barakeh, a senior member of Hamas’s exiled political leadership, told the Financial Times last week. “We have some surprises for the enemy,” he added. “We are able to face an urban war more easily than an air war – there’s no comparison.”

Beirut has since become home to several Hamas chiefs and, in time, Hamas began to build a military presence in Lebanon – as demonstrated when a suspected Hamas weapons depot in Tyre exploded in late 2021.

