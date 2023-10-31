More than 50 killed in Israeli strike on Gaza refugee camp, says hospital director

In the refugee camp, at least six air strikes destroyed a number of apartment blocks in a residential area, the Hamas-run interior ministry said. A group of young men pulled two children from the upper floors of a damaged apartment block, cradling them as they climbed down.The tunnels under the cramped enclave are a prime objective for Israel as it expands a four-day-old ground offensive – after three weeks of aerial bombardment – into Gaza from the north to hit Hamas in retaliation for the Islamist group’s deadly surprise attack into southern Israel on October 7th.

Hamas said in a statement its fighters were engaging in fierce battles with Israeli ground forces, who were taking losses. “The occupation is pushing its soldiers into proud Gaza, which will always be the cemetery of invaders,” Hamas said.

Gaza health authorities say that 8,525 people, including 3,542 children, have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7th. UN officials say more than 1.4 million of Gaza’s civilian population of about 2.3 million have been made homeless.

Reuters was unable to confirm the details of battle reports. Israel’s military had no immediate comment on the Hamas accounts. The mounting death toll in Gaza has drawn calls from the United States, Israel’s main ally, other countries and the U.N. for a pause in fighting to allow in more humanitarian aid.

Israel has sealed off Gaza and refuses to allow in fuel supplies lest, it says, they be used by Hamas to wage war.

