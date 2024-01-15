More than 320 Unaccompanied Children Arrive in Ireland Seeking Asylum

More than 320 unaccompanied children have arrived into Ireland seeking asylum and are now in State care or accommodation, with five unaccompanied minors arriving in the first four days of this year alone. The Government is aware of the seriousness of the issue and expects to receive a report on the situation soon. A review of a Garda operation for missing children will also be conducted.

Tusla, the child and family agency, has reported a significant increase in the number of separated children seeking international protection





