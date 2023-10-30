More than 135,000 mortgage holders excluded from new interest relief scheme

The scheme will operate for one year only and will be based only on the increased amount of interest paid in 2023 compared to 2022., will apply to those with a home loan of between €80,000 and €500,000 at the end of last year and will cover changes to mortgage repayments over the course of 2023, up to a maximum of €1,250.

New information obtained by Sinn Féin spokesman on finance Pearse Doherty shows that there are 253,400 mortgage accounts with balances below €80,000. The Department of Finance has confirmed that an estimated 137,800 of these will have faced a higher interest rate bill this year.

“This is one in five of all primary dwelling home mortgages. These are households that have seen their mortgage costs rise, many by more than €1,000. This unfair exclusion should be reversed by the Minister for Finance. It is simply not fair to exclude over 100,000 mortgage-holders from this relief despite their mortgage costs rising during a wider cost of living crisis.” headtopics.com

But for those with balances below €80,000, it is estimated that there are 253,400 such mortgage accounts, of which an estimated 137,800 are projected to have a higher interest bill in 2023 compared to 2022.“This is because some lower-balance accounts, such as top-up mortgages, may be part of the same private dwelling home mortgage facility as an account of higher value.” The department said it is not possible to quantify how many top-up accounts could be eligible because of “data limitations”.

In response to a recent parliamentary question, Mr McGrath said it was “not possible or desirable for the Government to alleviate the full impact of the increased interest rates for all mortgage holders”. headtopics.com