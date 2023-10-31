More Than 10,500 Patients On Trolleys In October

The top five most overcrowded hospitals are University Hospital Limerick, Cork University Hospital, Sligo University Hospital, University Hospital Galway, and The Mater in Dublin. The INMO has described the high levels of overcrowding as"concerning" and add there is"pressure along the western seaboard."
557 patients are on trolleys in hospitals around the country today, and the INMO says the system needs to get a grip on the out-of-control levels of overcrowding that occur following public holidays. It has called on both the HSE and Government to"outline what steps are being taken both at national and local level to dramatically reduce the number of patients on trolleys."
Ireland Headlines
