More people in Ireland die from lung cancer than any other cancer

Speaking to Pat this morning was Susan Letham a lung cancer survivor. Susan told her story to Pat and listeners this morning.'You are told you are going to regret it when you are older' - Author Sheila O'Flanagan on choosing to be childless

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Weather Ireland: Flooding affects homes from Wexford to Newry ahead of Storm CiaránIreland weather: Amber level warning in place for Northern Ireland as Met Éireann issues yellow warning

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: Lung cancer survivor urges people to listen to their bodiesSusan Leatham was speaking as part of the 'Big Check Up' campaign by The Marie Keating Foundation

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Energy price cuts to benefit two million households from todayElectric Ireland, SSE Airtricity, Prepayower and others are introducing reductions from Wednesday

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Former Ireland star believes they will win a World Cup without Johnny SextonCJ Stander says the system will continue to bring through quality players and it is only a matter of time before Ireland lift the Webb Ellis Cup

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Delight as Ireland secure Euro play-off spot and League A promotionIreland will face some of the top teams in Europe next year for a spot at Euro 2025, but they do so with a play-off spot guaranteed if needed.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: Job done: How important is Nations League promotion for Ireland?‘It’s absolutely massive. It gives us a lot of confidence, it is a real big boost for us.’

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕