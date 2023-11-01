HEAD TOPICS

More people in Ireland die from lung cancer than any other cancer

NewstalkFM1 min.

More people in Ireland die from lung cancer than any other cancer. Speaking to Pat this morning was Susan Letham a lung cancer survivor. Susan told her story...

News Source

NEWSTALKFM

Speaking to Pat this morning was Susan Letham a lung cancer survivor. Susan told her story to Pat and listeners this morning.'You are told you are going to regret it when you are older' - Author Sheila O'Flanagan on choosing to be childless

Ireland Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Weather Ireland: Flooding affects homes from Wexford to Newry ahead of Storm CiaránIreland weather: Amber level warning in place for Northern Ireland as Met Éireann issues yellow warning
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: Lung cancer survivor urges people to listen to their bodiesSusan Leatham was speaking as part of the 'Big Check Up' campaign by The Marie Keating Foundation
Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Energy price cuts to benefit two million households from todayElectric Ireland, SSE Airtricity, Prepayower and others are introducing reductions from Wednesday
Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Former Ireland star believes they will win a World Cup without Johnny SextonCJ Stander says the system will continue to bring through quality players and it is only a matter of time before Ireland lift the Webb Ellis Cup
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Delight as Ireland secure Euro play-off spot and League A promotionIreland will face some of the top teams in Europe next year for a spot at Euro 2025, but they do so with a play-off spot guaranteed if needed.
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: Job done: How important is Nations League promotion for Ireland?‘It’s absolutely massive. It gives us a lot of confidence, it is a real big boost for us.’
Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕